Former Hillsboro bus driver dies in crash

A former Hillsboro City Schools bus driver and a man were killed in a rollover crash Saturday in southwest Ohio, but authorities say a small child survived.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred around 5 p.m. on a snow-slicked road in Greene County’s Spring Valley Township. The truck hit a sign and then a tree before overturning.

The 49-year-old driver, Carl Perry, of Xenia, died at the scene, while 73-year-old passenger Linda Davis, of Xenia, a former Hillsboro bus driver, died at a hospital. The state patrol says neither victim wore seatbelts.

An unidentified female child in a safety seat was taken to a Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Spring Valley Township is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Dayton.