Parade rescheduled

The Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade that was postponed last Saturday has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

The parade is sponsored by the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association, but was actually canceled by the Hillsboro Police Department about a half hour before it was supposed to start Saturday.

“The police department said it was hazardous and a safety issue,” HUBA President Breanna Howard said.

She said it was the timing of the roads turning slick from a light snowfall that caused the parade to be canceled not long before it was supposed to start.

Howard said that as far as she knows, the schedule for the parade this Saturday will remain the same. But she also said that HUBA is holding a meeting Tuesday night and if any changes are made, those will be announced Wednesday.

According to the original schedule, the parade will start at 6 p.m. from the Highland County Fairgrounds and is expected to arrive in the uptown area around 6:20 p.m.

All parade units should be in the staging area by 4 p.m. to be judged. Driving units should stage at the Highland County Fairgrounds, where the gates will open at 11 a.m. Walking and marching units should be at the lower parking lot on the old high school campus by 5 p.m.

The parade grand marshals are Hillsboro’s “marching mothers,” who in October were inducted into the Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame for their role in helping force the integration of the Hillsboro City Schools in the mid-1950s.

While preparations for the parade were ongoing Saturday, the Hillsboro Police Department investigated five accidents, all weather-related, from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. None of them appeared to be serious.

A spokesperson at the Highland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies investigated a handful of accidents Saturday, but that the majority of them were where vehicles had ran off the road and sustained little to no damage.

The Greenfield Police Department said there were a few accidents on the fringes of the village, but none in the village limits.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Public Information Officer Branden Jackman said his department responded to just one accident Saturday on SR 73, that but they everyone involved in the crash refused treatment.

As snowflakes floated to the ground Saturday evening, this float sponsored by Sunrise Sunset Child Care was stopped in front of Tissot's Home Center in Hillsboro shortly after the HUBA Lighted Christmas Parade was postponed. The theme for this year's parade, as evidenced by the float, is Christmas at the Movies.

Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade to start 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16