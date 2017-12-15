Winners of Luminaria Home Decorating Contest announced

The Leesburg Lions Club announced the winners of the annual Home Decorating Contest held at the Leesburg Luminaria Night on Dec. 10.

The judge was Lions District Governor John Bond from Germantown, Ohi, who made a special trip to judge this event. The home winners have been invited to the club’s January meeting and will each receive a $50 award. The block winner selected was Church Street and residents will each receive a luminaria candle kit.

Jeffrey Hanenkrat’s house at 135 S. South St. was chosen as Leesburg’s winner. His home was decorated in front and sides with a blaze of Christmas lights. Lions luminaria candles lined the sidewalk in front of the home.

Jeremy Kibben’s home in Highland was chosen as the out-of-town winner. His decorations lit up the yard around their home and roof. The lights were timed to Christmas music. Lions luminaria candles lined their drive.

The block of Church Street from SR 28 to South Street was chosen as the most homes using luminaria candles in their decorations. Home owners worked together with their neighbors to line the street with the Lions luminaria candles.

Submitted by Jay Newland, Leesburg Lions Club.

Jeremy Kibben’s home in Highland was the out-of-town winner in the Leesburg Luminaria Night Home Decorating Contest. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Kibbey-Luminaria-pic.jpg Jeremy Kibben’s home in Highland was the out-of-town winner in the Leesburg Luminaria Night Home Decorating Contest. Jeffrey Hanenkrat’s home at 135 S. South St. was the in-town winner in the Leesburg Luminaria Night Home Decorating Contest. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Hanenkrat-Luminaria-pic.jpg Jeffrey Hanenkrat’s home at 135 S. South St. was the in-town winner in the Leesburg Luminaria Night Home Decorating Contest.