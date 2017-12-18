No injuries in New Market wreck

A two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Route 62 and New Market Road late Monday afternoon did not result in injuries, but the accident had 62 down to one lane for some time. An eyewitness on the scene said it appeared as though a burgundy late-model Jeep was attempting to turn onto U.S. 62 from the parking lot of a nearby gas station when it was struck by a white Ford truck hauling a trailer loaded with lumber and heavy equipment. The truck apparently attempted to stop, the eyewitness said, but it began to slide on the wet road, and ended up in a ditch across the oncoming lane. Emergency workers on the scene said no injuries were reported. No further information was immediately available.

