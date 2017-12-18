Lights, camera, action in Hillsboro

The annual Hillsboro Uptown Business Association Christmas Parade was held Saturday night with a good crowd on hand and about 30 entrees participating in the event.

Parade organizer Jennifer Cundiff said there were about 10 entrants that were unable to participate from the week before, when the parade had to be canceled due to street conditions that suddenly became icy just as the parade was scheduled to begin.

Alex Butler and Brian Vance again contributed their talents as emcees for the event. Also on hand Saturday were members of Hillsboro Student Council, who provided the Christmas tree on the Highland County Courthouse lawn and who also provided refreshments in front of the courthouse, including hot chocolate, throughout the cool evening.

This year’s theme was Christmas at the Movies.

Participants were judged in various categories. Finishers were:

First overall, Silver Spurs 4-H Club. Second overall, VFW Post 9094. Third overall, Hillsboro House of Worship.

Large commercial: First, Miller Mason; Second, Highland District Hospital.

Small commercial: First, Star Cinemas; second, Surise Sunset.

Organization: First, VFW Post 9094.

Individual: First, Ron & Vick’s Home Primitives.

Youth: First, Silver Spurs 4-H Club; Second, Hillsboro Pack 37.

Animal Related: First, High Hill Stables.

Religious/Church Group: First, Hillsboro House of Worship.

The Hillsboro Uptown Business Association’s annual Christmas parade was delayed a week due to icy streets the previous week, but a good crowd was on hand to enjoy the lineup when it happened Saturday. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_HUBA-parade.jpg The Hillsboro Uptown Business Association’s annual Christmas parade was delayed a week due to icy streets the previous week, but a good crowd was on hand to enjoy the lineup when it happened Saturday. Hillsboro Student Council members and others provided refreshments in front of the courthouse, including hot chocolate, throughout the cool evening. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_HUBA-parade-2.jpg Hillsboro Student Council members and others provided refreshments in front of the courthouse, including hot chocolate, throughout the cool evening. Alex Butler, left, and Brian Vance emceed the annual Christmas parade in Hillsboro on Saturday. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_HUBA-parade-3.jpg Alex Butler, left, and Brian Vance emceed the annual Christmas parade in Hillsboro on Saturday.

