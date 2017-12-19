Photos of Hillsboro Walmart robbery released

Police have released surveillance photos of two men who authorities say made off with two cartons of cigarettes from the Hillsboro Walmart in an apparent armed robbery Sunday night.

As reported earlier, the men allegedly entered the store at around 10:40 p.m. with their faces obscured.

Hillsboro Police Chief Darrin Goudy said witnesses told police that one suspect brandished a handgun before the pair took two cartons of cigarettes from the bullpen area where tobacco products are sold.

No injuries were reported, according to the chief.

The police department posted the photos to its Facebook page on Tuesday, and asked the public for tips.

“We did a post reaching out to the community to give us some information,” Goudy told The Times-Gazette. “We received some really good leads, and the investigating officers are aggressively following up on that now.”

Anyone with more information about the robbery or the suspects is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department.

The police department can be reached by phone at 937-393-3411.

Shown in the top half of this graphic is a man who authorities say brandished a handgun before taking cigarettes from Walmart. Shown in the bottom half is a man who apparently wore a ski mask during the robbery. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_frobberypic.jpg Shown in the top half of this graphic is a man who authorities say brandished a handgun before taking cigarettes from Walmart. Shown in the bottom half is a man who apparently wore a ski mask during the robbery. Courtesy Hillsboro Police Department