Suspect identified in Hillsboro Walmart robbery

A man who allegedly brandished a firearm during a robbery at Walmart has been identified by police as 18-year-old Kasey Shandel Wright of Hillsboro.

Hillsboro Police Chief Darrin Goudy told The Times-Gazette on Friday that Wright was taken into custody without incident on North Shore Drive near Rocky Fork Lake on Thursday and questioned by police, and he has been cooperative in the investigation.

He is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

“We’re talking with him and working on several leads,” Goudy said, adding that there’s a possibility there was more than one accomplice to the crime.

As reported by The Times-Gazette, two cartons of cigarettes were the only items reported stolen in the robbery on Sunday, during which Wright and another man wearing a ski mask allegedly entered Walmart on Harry Sauner Road and took the cigarettes from the bullpen area where tobacco products are sold, according to police.

As reported earlier, the men reportedly entered the store at around 10:40 p.m. with their faces obscured.

During the theft, Wright allegedly brandished a firearm, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

At this point, authorities are operating under the assumption the firearm he allegedly brandished was real, according to the chief.

“He claims he ditched it shortly after he left the scene,” Goudy said.

The police department posted surveillance photos of the suspects on its Facebook page on Tuesday, and asked the public for tips.

Goudy told The Times-Gazette that the police department received some “really good leads.”

Wright is being held at the Highland County jail on $150,000 bond.

Anyone with more information about the robbery or the suspects is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department.

The police department can be reached by phone at 937-393-3411.

Kasey Wright arrested; Authorities continue investigation