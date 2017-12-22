Three new charges filed against Myers

An arraignment hearing was held for Derek J. Myers this week on three criminal charges related to his Nov. 30 arrest at Fayette County Memorial Hospital in Washington C.H.

Charges of inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, were filed against Myers in Washington Municipal Court.

Myers was at one time a frequent visitor to Greenfield Village Council meetings.

Arraignment was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to court officials, Myers, 25, did not personally appear in the courtroom. Myers’ attorney, Benjamin J. Partee, appeared and entered a “not guilty” plea for Myers on the charges.

On Nov. 30 in Washington Municipal Court, Myers was scheduled to appear in front of Judge Vic Pontious on nine open cases, but he left before the proceedings began because he reportedly said he was having a panic attack. Myers went to Fayette County Memorial Hospital, where he was arrested inside the hospital on a warrant for failing to appear on traffic violation charges in the New Holland mayor’s court in Pickaway County.

Myers had allegedly been discharged from Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1430 Columbus Ave., when New Holland police officer Brad Mick served Myers with the warrant.

Officer Mick wrote in an incident report on Nov. 30 that he attempted to take Myers into custody, but that “Derek immediately began screaming for help as I was attempting to put him in handcuffs. Derek refused to be placed into handcuffs, pulling and jerking away from me.”

Mick reportedly told Myers to stop resisting arrest and making a scene inside the hospital, but Myers allegedly continued to resist and scream, the report said.

The Washington Police Department was called to assist and Myers was arrested without incident, the report said. Myers was booked into the Pickaway County Jail and was later released on bail, according to New Holland Chief of Police Jason Lawless.

Washington C.H. prosecutor David Owens told Pontious that in addition to the open cases Nov. 30 in Fayette County, Myers had several open cases in Pickaway County.

Judge Pontious denied Myers a continuance on Nov. 22 on the hearings, but then rescheduled the hearings after Myers left the court Nov. 30. The cases are now set for trial Jan. 18. Pontious said that if Myers refused to show up to resolve the cases, he would likely be issued a license forfeiture.

In addition to the three charges filed this week, the other charges filed against Myers in the Washington Municipal Court include traffic citations and misdemeanor charges for speed, failure to control, obstructing official business, reckless operation, and license and registration violations, according to records.

In addition to the New Holland traffic citations on which Myers was arrested Nov. 30 for failing to appear, Myers faces other charges in Pickaway County. Records in Circleville Municipal Court show that he is charged with stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor; menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and disturbing a meeting, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. The next hearing in those cases is Jan. 22.

Contact Ashley at (740) 313-0344 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton.

Myers http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Myers-Derek-mug-2.jpg Myers

Defendant allegedly resisted arrest at hospital