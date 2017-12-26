One-vehicle crash closes SR 138

A man allegedly left the scene after a one-car crash that left his vehicle completely blocking SR 138 early Saturday morning.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call reporting the accident at 2:51 a.m. Saturday.

The driver, later identified as Douglas Young, 49, of Cincinnati, was westbound on SR 138, just over a mile west of Hillsboro, when he drove his vehicle off the right side of the road at Tolle Road, continued down the ditch line, struck a utility pole, then went up a short embankment and came to rest on SR 138 with the vehicle blocking both lanes of traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver walked away from the scene of the accident, according to witnesses.

The accident brought power lines down on the front porch of a residence at 6457 SR 138 where people were sleeping inside. The vehicle came to rest on the roadway alongside of the residence.

The sheriff’s office said the driver later contacted authorities to report the accident.

The vehicle was towed from the scene of the crash.

The accident report was not complete as of Monday afternoon, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said, and no further details were available.

This vehicle is shown where it came to rest after an accident early Saturday morning on SR 138, near Tolle Road just west of Hillsboro. The crash snapped the utility pole in the background, and damage on the other side of the car prevented it from being driven any farther.

