Hackworth hearing delayed in Brown

A hearing to appoint an attorney for a Hillsboro man charged in Brown County with involuntary manslaughter did not happen Thursday as scheduled, and a court clerk indicated it may have been delayed due to the need for a hospital visit.

Billy Ray Hackworth, 44, of Taylorsville Road near Hillsboro, was arrested Dec. 22 in connection with the death of Clint Doss, 38.

Hackworth is alleged to have sold fentanyl, causing Doss’ death as a result of drugs, and then allegedly moving Doss’ body into a ditch on Oakland Road in Brown County in October.

A $250,000 bond was set in Brown County Municipal Court for Hackworth.

According to a press release in October, at approximately 9:12 a.m. on Oct. 13, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office “received a report of a male subject lying in the ditch on Oakland Rd. just off New Hope White Oak Station that appeared to be deceased.” The subject was later identified as Doss.

According to jail records, Hackworth is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corruption of another with drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Court records show that Hackworth appeared for an initial hearing at which time he requested a continuance, which was granted.

A new hearing was set for Dec. 28, but a court clerk said the hearing did not occur, and Hackworth “may have been taken to a hospital,” although she did not immediately have records for confirmation.

The criminal complaint against Hackworth charging him with involuntary manslaughter states that he “did knowingly cause the death” of the victim “as a proximate result of Billy Hackworth’s aggravated drug trafficking and corrupting another with drugs.”

