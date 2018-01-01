Fit for a new year

The turn of a new year is when many people make resolutions to lead healthier lives. If you’re one of them, there are options available for those of most ages at the Highland County YMCA and Highland County Senior Center.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” YMCA Program Director Chris Tracy said, discussing those who decide that the beginning of a new year is a good time to get a little more fit. “This is, by far, our busiest time of year just because of that exact reason.”

Beginning in January, the YMCA is offering a number of programs to both members and non-members including youth and adult futsal, swim lessons, adult indoor volleyball and gymnastics.

The YMCA is offering its members several land group exercise options beginning Jan. 1. They include cardio strength at 9 a.m., cycling at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., dance fitness at 10 a.m. and a number of aquatic classes. Personal training, private swimming lessons, pickleball, and open gym and several other options are also available.

The Highland County Senior Center has several pieces of recently purchased aquatic motion equipment and is planning the soft opening of a new exercise room on Jan. 22.

“We’ll introduce people to the new equipment and then once we get into it we’ll set up a schedule,” Executive Director Mechell Frost said. “We’ve had lots of phone calls already from people interested and we hope to have a good, solid program to help people promote their health.”

Those taking part in the programs will need to be members of the center, but annual membership fees are just $20 for those ages 50 to 89, $25 for those ages 21 to 49, and membership is free to anyone 90 or older.

Frost said the exercise program will be based on what those taking part in it need and want.

For more information call 937-393-4745.

At the YMCA, futsal is a sport similar to soccer that’s played on a basketball court with a smaller and heavier ball that does not bounce as much as a soccer ball. There are touchline boundaries and no walls. Five-on-five youth and adult programs will be offered the week of Feb. 12 through March 24 with the day of games to be announced later. The adult program is for those 17 and older and the youth program is for boys and girls ages 8-17. The cost is $200 per team or $50 per person.

Youth swim lessons will be offered for those ages 6 months to 12 years as follows: Saturdays, Jan. 6 to Feb. 24 (all age groups available); Mondays, Jan. 8 to Feb. 26 (ages 6 months to 5 years); and Thursdays, Jan. 11 to March 1 (ages 5-12 years). The cost is $40 for members and $80 for nonmembers.

Adult indoor volleyball is a coed recreational league for ages 17 and up. There will be six-on-six doubleheaders with a minimum of two females required to be on the court at all times. There will be a league followed by a single elimination tournament. The five-week session will run on Tuesdays, Jan. 9 to Feb. 6, with games from 6 to 9 p.m. If the majority of a team is made up of Y members the cost is $125, or it’s $150 for other program participants.

The gymnastics program will teach children ages 3-10 years to tumble, run, jump and twist while developing muscular strength, flexibility and body awareness. Programs are offered on Wednesdays from Jan. 10 to Feb. 21. The cost for members is $25 for ages 3-4 and and $45 for ages 5-10, and for nonmembers $30 for ages 3-4 and $55 for ages 5-10.

For more information call 937-840-9622 or register online at myy.org/register.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@aimmediamidwest.com.

Beginning in January, the YMCA is offering a number of programs to both members and non-members including youth and adult futsal, swim lessons, adult indoor volleyball and gymnastics. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_ymca-exterior.jpg Beginning in January, the YMCA is offering a number of programs to both members and non-members including youth and adult futsal, swim lessons, adult indoor volleyball and gymnastics.

YMCA, senior center offering new programs