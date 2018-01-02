Clyburn elected council chair

Shortly after being sworn-in to office Phil Clyburn was elected chairman of Greenfield Village Council during a brief, special meeting held Monday morning in council chambers.

Clyburn is a former longtime member of council in Greenfield, but had not served on council in recent years.

Chris Borreson was elected as council vice chairman.

Council clerk Roberta Karnes said the meeting is required by Ohio Revised Code under Greenfield’s city manager form of government and that the only topics that can be discussed are the election of the chairman and vice chairman.

Just prior to the meeting, Clyburn and Dr. Eric Borsini were sworn-in for four-year terms as the newest members of council. The other council members are Borreson, Bob Bergstrom and Mark Clyburn.

Greenfield Village Council will hold a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at council chambers in City Hall where council meeting dates and times will be set and council members will be appointed to various committees.

For several years Greenfield council has met regularly at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Highland County Court Judge Bob Judkins swears in new Greenfield Village Council members Eric Borsini, left, and Phil Clyburn, right, Monday morning. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Greenfield-council-pic.jpg Highland County Court Judge Bob Judkins swears in new Greenfield Village Council members Eric Borsini, left, and Phil Clyburn, right, Monday morning.

Regular Greenfield council meeting will be held Wednesday