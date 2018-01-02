Lions Candy Store hours expanded

The Hillsboro Lions Club Candy Store will have After The Holidays Sale Days from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6. All candy will be 25 percent off. The store still has several of its most popular candies available.

Hillsboro VFW fish fry

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 will hold an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. The cost is $8 per person and the menu includes fish, fries, slaw, hush puppies and a soft drink. The event is open to the public.

Lynchburg Lions breakfast

The Lynchburg Lions Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan.6 at the Lynchburg Lions Club/Gun Club Building on Sharpsville Road at the edge of the village. Other items like sausage gravy and biscuits will be available. The public is invited.

Hillsboro School Board

The Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education will hold two separate meetings on Monday, Jan. 8 at the board offices at 39 Willettsville Pike. There will be a budget hearing at 6:30 op.m. and an organizational meeting at 7 p.m.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local School Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting, budget hearing and regular monthly meeting in the District Office Conference Room on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The organizational meeting will begin at 8 a.m. followed by the budget hearing at 8:15 a.m. and the regular meeting at 8:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Rotary spaghetti dinner

The Hillsboro Rotary Club annual spaghetti dinner will be held from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Hillsboro High School cafeteria. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by contacting any Rotarian.

HDH Board of Governors

The Highland District Hospital Board of Governors meets in 2018 on the last Wednesday of each month, January to November, at 7 p.m. in the boardroom at HDH. Meeting schedules for specific committees can be obtained by contacting Melinda Russell at 393-6101.