Cops: Driver failed to stop, crashed, then fled scene

A Hillsboro man who later pled guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence allegedly failed to stop for an officer who was trying to pull him over and then crashed into a vehicle that was pulled over by another officer at a different location early Monday morning, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

The incident happened at 12:32 a.m. New Year’s Day when an officer tried to stop a 1999 GMC truck driven by Samuel Stone, 29, of Hillsboro, in the 100 block of South High Street.

According to the police department, Stone continued driving south on South High Street, then as he was approaching a separate traffic stop initiated by a different police officer, Stone lost control of his vehicle and struck a 2004 Jeep that was pulled over in the 600 block of South High Street.

The police department said Stone’s vehicle almost struck a police officer near where he crashed into the Jeep.

After the collision Stone left the scene of the crash and continued southbound, the police department said, until he was finally stopped by police officers just south of the city limits.

Stone was cited for OVI, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, reasonable control, leaving the scene of an accident, unnecessary noise (tires), and failure to drive in marked lanes.

Betty Lewis, 55, of Hillsboro, the driver of the Jeep, claimed injury and was treated at the scene by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

Stone was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

On Tuesday, Stone appeared in Hillsboro Municipal Court where he pled guilty to the OVI and failure to comply charges. The other charges were dropped on special conditions. Stone was fined $375 and costs. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 120 days suspended, and is to be furloughed from jail on conditions on Jan. 5 with a negative drug screen, according to court records. His driver’s license was suspended for one year with special conditions.

