Greenfield working with $4.7 million budget for 2018

The last act of the Greenfield Village Council last week before new council members were sworn in on Jan. 1 was to pass a $4.7 million budget for 2018.

The budget includes a general fund budget of $1.12 million.

Among the items in the general fund budget, $594,903 is allotted for the police department and includes items like salaries, pension, health insurance, training, and uniforms; $140,299 for the city manager, which includes line items like salary, insurance, retirement, and training; $41,100 for street lighting contractual services; $37,877 for council; $52,000 for city hall, with utilities accounting for nearly half that budget amount; and $30,000 for the law director.

The budget can be viewed in its entirety at the city offices during normal business hours. The city offices are located on the third floor of the City Building and can be reached by calling 937-981-3500.

Greenfield City Manager Ron Coffey reported at Wednesday’s first regular council meeting of the year that the village had received a letter from an attorney for Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc. stating that the company intends to file an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) within the next 30 days in regard to “recovery of costs.”

He said the letter provided no detail as to the “proposed recovery of costs,” but he said it likely will amount to a price increase. He said a copy of the application, according to the letter, will be available on PUCO’s website once it is filed.

Coffey said he and the staff are working to put together the annual report recapping 2017, and hope to present it to council at its next meeting.

The completed report is typically posted on the village’s website at greenfieldohio.net.

Committee appointments approved Wednesday are: Finance, Eric Borsini (chair) and Phil Clyburn; Ordinance,Phil Clyburn (chair) and Chris Borreson; Parks and Properties, Bob Bergstrom (chair) and Mark Clyburn; Health, Safety and Welfare, Chris Borreson (chair) and Eric Borsini; Economic Development, Mark Clyburn (chair) and Phil Clyburn; and Cable Television, Phil Clyburn (chair) and Bob Bergstrom.

Finance Director Carolyn Snodgrass reported the preliminary numbers for December 2017.

Snodgrass reported month-to-date expenses, $495,701; month-to-date revenue, $249,353; year-to-date expenses, $4.19 million; year-to-date revenue, $3.73 million; and a general fund balance as of Dec. 31, 2017 of $223,111.

The Greenfield Village Council meets in regular session the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers on the first floor of the City Building. The meetings are open to the public.

