Minor injuries in Greystone Drive rollover

Two people were transported from the scene of this 4 p.m. three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Greystone Drive in Hillsboro. According to the Hillsboro Police Department, a Ford Escape driven by Kristina Miller, 38, of Hillsboro, was headed down Greystone Drive from Chillicothe Pike when it clipped the back end of a parked Chevy Silverado, forcing it into the back end of a parked Time Warner/Sepctrum van. The collision caused the Ford Escape to flip over onto its top in a private drive. The Silverado was owned by Jordan W. Herman, 24, of Chillicothe, and the Spectrum work van belonged to William E. Sellman III, of Hillsboro. Miller and her 17-year-old son, who was riding with her, were transported to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. The police department said Miller was complaining of ankle pain and that her son did not appear to be injured.

Two people were transported from the scene of this 4 p.m. three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Greystone Drive in Hillsboro. According to the Hillsboro Police Department, a Ford Escape driven by Kristina Miller, 38, of Hillsboro, was headed down Greystone Drive from Chillicothe Pike when it clipped the back end of a parked Chevy Silverado, forcing it into the back end of a parked Time Warner/Sepctrum van. The collision caused the Ford Escape to flip over onto its top in a private drive. The Silverado was owned by Jordan W. Herman, 24, of Chillicothe, and the Spectrum work van belonged to William E. Sellman III, of Hillsboro. Miller and her 17-year-old son, who was riding with her, were transported to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. The police department said Miller was complaining of ankle pain and that her son did not appear to be injured. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Greystone-wreck-pic-1.jpg Two people were transported from the scene of this 4 p.m. three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Greystone Drive in Hillsboro. According to the Hillsboro Police Department, a Ford Escape driven by Kristina Miller, 38, of Hillsboro, was headed down Greystone Drive from Chillicothe Pike when it clipped the back end of a parked Chevy Silverado, forcing it into the back end of a parked Time Warner/Sepctrum van. The collision caused the Ford Escape to flip over onto its top in a private drive. The Silverado was owned by Jordan W. Herman, 24, of Chillicothe, and the Spectrum work van belonged to William E. Sellman III, of Hillsboro. Miller and her 17-year-old son, who was riding with her, were transported to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. The police department said Miller was complaining of ankle pain and that her son did not appear to be injured.