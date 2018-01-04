Family members arrested

A Leesburg woman was among the victims of three family members from Mt. Sterling who were arrested New Year’s Eve for allegedly committing a multitude of thefts and vehicle break-ins across Fayette County.

The family trio – Donald E. Johnson, 42, Andrew A. Johnson, 23, and Chelsea D. Johnson, 22, appeared Wednesday in Washington C.H. Municipal Court where bond was set at $10,000 for Andrew Johnson and Chelsea Johnson and $5,000 for Donald Johnson.

The three were apprehended Dec. 31 at the Baymont Inn in Jeffersonville. They have been held in the Fayette County Jail since their arrests on charges that include breaking and entering, theft, receiving stolen property, forgery and criminal damaging.

Incident reports filed in connection with the cases show that Washington C.H Police Department officers investigated a string of break-ins and thefts reported around Fayette County from Dec. 29-31.

One of the alleged victims was a 24-year-old Leesburg woman who reported to the WPD that while she was working at Sugar Creek Packing in Washington C.H. on Dec. 31, someone busted out a window in her vehicle and removed her purse. Reports said $75 in cash, a driver’s license, a bank card, credit cards, a gift card, a prescription and a silver necklace were removed from the vehicle. Police obtained video surveillance from the factory that allegedly shows a male subject entering the parking lot from Kenskill Road at 9:13 a.m., committing the offense, and departing toward Old Chillicothe Road.

Two other incidents provided officers with surveillance video of the alleged crimes. Authorities used the surveillance video to help identify Donald, Andrew and Chelsea Johnson as suspects, with the three reportedly located in room 226 at the Baymont Inn at 9:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

Court records show charges were filed Tuesday, Jan. 2 on Donald for receiving stolen property, forgery, criminal damaging, and breaking and entering; Andrew, for breaking and entering, theft, and receiving stolen property; and Chelsea for receiving stolen property.

All of the break-ins and thefts reportedly connected to the crime spree involved the suspects targeting personal vehicles parked at a factory, a residence driveway, an apartment complex, a restaurant and a church.

Three days prior to committing the alleged offenses across Fayette County, court records show all three had just been released from jail on bond after they were charged with theft, forgery and receiving stolen property on Dec. 26.

When the WPD tracked down the Johnson family at the Baymont Inn in Jeffersonville, Donald, Andrew and Chelsea were arrested on felony warrants, reports said, and several stolen credit cards and other items were allegedly located in the same room as the Johnsons.

D. Johnson http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Donald-Johnson-mug.jpg D. Johnson C. Johnson http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Chelsea-Johnson-mug.jpg C. Johnson A. Johnson http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Andrew-Johnson-mug.jpg A. Johnson

Leesburg woman one of the alleged victims