VFW donates to Lynchburg fire department

VFW Post 9094 on Friday donated $1,500 to the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance District for the purchase of a tool known as a “4 Gas Detector,” which monitors oxygen, carbon monoxide, sulpher dioxide and explosive gases. Lynchburg fire Chief Jeff Turner said the department typically has two in service, but one was retired due to age and the second was nearing its end. A private donation led to replacement of one detector, and the VFW’s donation will allow the purchase of a second, said Turner. Lynchburg fire board member Joe Fraysier commended the VFW for its help with Lynchburg’s department, which utilizes an all-volunteer rank and file, as well as for the VFW’s ongoing assistance to numerous other entities throughout each year. “It’s a win-win for everybody,” said Fraysier. Pictured from left: Joe Fraysier, fire department board member; Rick Wilkin, VFW commander; Jeff Turner, fire chief; Bill Edenfield, fire department board member; and David Pinney,VFW quartermaster.

