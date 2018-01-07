Posted on by

ODOT District 9 prepares for duty Sunday/Monday with winter weather advisory on tap


With a winter weather advisory going into effect later today, the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 said Sunday its crews “are getting ready for what may be a rough night ahead.”

In a Facebook post, the district said, “Currently, the National Weather Service is calling for a mix of freezing rain, sleet and possible snow during the overnight and morning hours, so District 9 will have a full complement of crews on duty beginning at midnight. If you’re traveling tomorrow, be sure to plan ahead, plan accordingly and use additional caution.”

