WCH woman jailed on 10 drug-related charges

A Washington C.H. woman remained jailed Monday at the Highland County Justice Center in Hillsboro on 10 charges of trafficking and possession of drugs, including fentanyl, in a school zone.

Grace Lynn Cordell, 45, of 1324 Grace St., Washington C.H., was indicted by a Highland County grand jury on Dec. 5 for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school zone, a third-degree felony; one count of trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school zone, a fourth-degree felony; five counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Cordell was booked into the Highland County Jail on Dec. 6.

The Highland County indictment alleges Cordell sold or possessed the schedule I and II controlled substances of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil between the dates of April 18-21, 2017.

According to Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins, the alleged incident on April 18 occurred in close proximity to McClain High School, 200 N. Fifth St. in Greenfield.

According to court records, Cordell was on post-release control at the time the charges were filed from a 2015 conviction in Fayette County in which she served a year in the Ohio Reformatory for Women for committing robbery. Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records show Cordell was released from the Ohio Reformatory for Women on April 22, 2017.

During a December hearing in the Highland County Court of Common Pleas, Cordell entered a not guilty plea and the court appointed her a public defense attorney upon a motion of an application of financial indigency.

Cordell is scheduled to appear Jan. 17 in the Highland County Court of Common Pleas for a final pretrial on the 10 drug-related charges filed Dec. 5.

David Wright of The Times-Gazette contributed to this report.

