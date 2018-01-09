Great Oaks taking fall applications; open houses set

To help students choose a career program, and for parents to talk with instructors and staff, open houses will be held at each of the four Great Oaks campuses.

Great Oaks Director of Student Services Nancy Mulvey said the annual open house is an important step.

“Families tell us that they didn’t really understand just what Great Oaks has to offer until they visited a campus,” said Mulvey. “The state-of-the-art labs, hands-on learning, opportunities for a future career, college options – it all made sense once they saw the school and talked to teachers, students and community members.”

Students can apply to one of 30 programs – from animal science to robotics to surgical technology to welding – and would attend school at one of the Great Oaks campuses during their junior and senior year. A complete list of programs is available at hs.greatoaks.com.

Mulvey said that students who know which of the 30 career programs they want should begin the application process right away. “Most programs only accept 25 students,” she said. “We begin reviewing applications on Feb. 6 so this is the time to decide.”

Current high school sophomores who live in one of the 36 school districts served by Great Oaks can apply. Great Oaks Career Campuses is a public school district offering a free public education for those who qualify and are accepted. For more information, visit hs.greatoaks.com.

Open house dates and times:

• Thursday, Jan. 25, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Diamond Oaks Career Campus, 6375 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45247.

• Thursday, Feb, 1, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Laurel Oaks Career Campus, 300 Oak Drive, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

• Thursday, Feb. 1, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Live Oaks Career Campus, 5956 Buckwheat Rd., Milford, Ohio 45050.

• Thursday, Feb. 1, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Scarlet Oaks Career Campus, 300 Scarlet Oaks Drive (use 3254 E. Kemper Road for GPS directions), Cincinnati, Ohio 45241.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, community relations director, Great Oaks Career Campuses.