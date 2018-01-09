Myers arrested for alleged CPO violation

Derek J. Myers, 25, was arrested Saturday for allegedly violating a civil protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to a charge filed Monday in Washington Municipal Court.

Myers is scheduled to appear in the courtroom Wednesday on the charge.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the Washington C.H. Police Department received a call about a possible civil protection order (CPO) violation in progress within the vicinity of Washington Avenue and South Elm Street.

The reportee, a 21-year-old resident of Washington C.H., told police that he had an active CPO against Myers.

The man said he was traveling in a vehicle with a female on Washington Avenue and that they were being followed by Myers. Police advised the man and woman to pull over, and they soon pulled over to the Valero gas station on U.S. Route 22 in Washington C.H., reports state. The man told police that Myers continued on U.S. 22 and turned right on SR 753.

Officers with the police department reportedly began checking the areas near SR 753, U.S. 22 and Robinson Road to try to locate Myers.

The reportee and the female were advised to go to the WPD, where they met with Sgt. Matt Pfeifer.

The man told Pfeifer they had turned southbound onto North North Street and as they approached the light at Court Street, they both observed Myers and his vehicle at Pettit’s gas station, according to reports. The female driver said she turned left onto Court Street to avoid Myers, and Myers allegedly turned right onto Court Street, but then performed a u-turn on Court Street and began to follow their vehicle, reports said.

An independent vehicle was between them and Myers as they proceeded to drive eastbound on Washington Avenue, said reports, and as they proceeded through a green traffic light the independent vehicle and Myers were stopped at a red light.

Instead of waiting for the light to change, reports said Myers then went around the independent vehicle and through the red light, got directly behind their vehicle, and began to “tailgate” their vehicle until they turned into the Valero gas station.

Reports state WPD patrolman Justin Everhart soon found Myers in his vehicle traveling into town on South Fayette Street from the SR 753 area. Everhart followed Myers to a residence on East Elm Street and Everhart made contact with Myers at the residence.

Myers allegedly told Everhart that he was headed to New Holland, traveling out on Washington Avenue, and had noticed the vehicle in front of him and liked the color and wheels because he was looking to buy a new vehicle. Reports said Myers described to Everhart the vehicle and its occupants as it turned into the Valero gas station.

Sgt. Pfeifer advised Everhart to arrest Myers for violating the CPO, reports said.

A Jeffersonville resident, Myers was taken into custody and then held in the Ross County Jail, not the Fayette County Jail, because of safety concerns, said Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth on Monday.

No further information about the safety concern was available as of Monday.

Myers was released from the Ross County Jail on a $1,500 bond, reports state.

