Alleged Hillsboro Walmart thief, 9 others indicted by grand jury

A Highland County Grand Jury on Tuesday handed down indictments of 10 people, including a Hillsboro man who allegedly brandished what appeared to be a handgun during a robbery at the Hillsboro Walmart in December.

Kasey Shandel Wright, 18, was indicted on one count of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, with a specification alleging he displayed, brandished, indicated possession of or used a firearm; and one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

As reported by The Times-Gazette, Wright was arrested in December after police said he and a 17-year-old male took two cartons of cigarettes from Walmart in Hillsboro on Dec. 17.

During the robbery, Wright allegedly brandished what appeared to be a handgun, officials told The Times-Gazette.

Police later recovered a pellet/BB gun that they suspect Wright had during the robbery.

Wright is still listed as incarcerated at the county jail with a $100,000 bond.

The juvenile, whose name has not been released, was not listed in the indictment.

The following were also indicted on Tuesday by the grand jury after cases were presented to them by Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins:

* Bradley Bolender, 35, and Kelly L. Bolender, also known as Kelly L. Taylor, 35, both of Greenfield, were each indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

* Bethany Moore, 36, Washington Court House, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Gerald F. Jackson Jr., 35, Washington Court House, was indicted on one count of burglary, a fourth-degree felony.

* Stephen Andrew Williams, 31, Greenfield, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

* Thomas Robinson, 38, and Jeffery Garen, 49, both of Hillsboro, were each indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies.

* Michael Knuckles, 22, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering and one count of theft, both fifth-degree felonies.

* Timmy W. Hamm, 41, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Charges range from thefts to drugs