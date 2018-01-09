Hillsboro enrollment declining

The longtime regular meeting day was changed and Bill Myers was re-elected as president during an organizational meeting of the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education held Monday night.

It was also reported at the meeting that grade sizes in the school district appear to be decreasing.

Shortly after the meeting convened, nominations were requested for board president for 2018. Board member Beverly Rhoads made the motion for Myers as president and Larry Lyons seconded the motion. No other nominations were made. Myers was approved by a 5-0 vote.

Lyons then nominated Rhoads for vice president and that motion was seconded by Tom Milbery. No other nominations were made and Rhoads was approved by a 5-0 vote.

The board has long held its meetings on the third Wednesday of each month, but it unanimously voted to change the meeting day to the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the board offices located at the former school campus. There will be an exception this month when the regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, since the third Monday falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day when school is not is session.

The board certified enrollment in the school district at 2,362 students as off Dec. 31, 2017. The enrollment number was 2,419 students for the same time a year ago. Superintendent Tim Davis said he did not have an explanation for why enrollment was down, but that is seems to be declining from the fourth grade on down.

As of September of last year, Davis said enrollment figures at each grade level were as follows: kindergarten 158, first grade 174, second grade 172, third grade 181, fourth grade 156, fifth grade 192, sixth grade 205, seventh grade 195, eighth grade 194, freshmen 190, sophomores 198, juniors 212 and seniors 172.

The board passed a resolution to pay its members the maximum allowable under state law of $125 per meeting for an unlimited number of meetings.

The board established the following positions and committee members: finance – Rhoads and Lyons with Myers as the alternate; policy – Milbery and Rhoads; legislative liaison – Milbery; American Disabilities Act – Lyons; business advisory – Rhoads with Lyons as the alternate; athletic council – Myers and Milbery; HEA and OAPSE (the schools’ two unions) – Jerry Walker; wellness – Walker; community relations – Lyons and Milbery; and technology – Myers.

School board moves regular meetings to Monday