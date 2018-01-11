Forecast: Ice, snow coming to Highland County

While forecasts have varied significantly in recent days on the amount of snow expected here by late Friday and into Saturday morning, the latest predictions for Highland County and southern Ohio called for foggy conditions with rain Friday morning, followed by an icy mix with little accumulation, topped off by about 1-3 inches of snow Friday evening.

After a few days of mild temperatures this week, the mercury was predicted to plummet once again, with highs Saturday and Sunday reaching only into the upper teens, and lows near or into single digits.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, meaning that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.

“Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving,” the NWS said in a prepared statement.

Accuweather forecasters said the amount of ice, and especially snow, will increase farther to the northeast from central and eastern Kentucky to much of Ohio, part of West Virginia, western Pennsylvania, western New York and southern Ontario.

“Enough snow to shovel and plow is likely in Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown, Ohio; Erie, Pennsylvania, and Buffalo, New York,” according to Accuweather.

“However, a slight westward or eastward shift in the track of the storm and the progression of the cold air may cause the heavy snow areas to shift correspondingly,” the forecaster added.

WCPO in Cincinnati said that road conditions are expected to go downhill late (Friday) afternoon into the evening, and predicted slightly heavier snow than some other forecasts.

“As the change to snow occurs, some of the snow may come down heavy. Snow looks to end after midnight. When all is said and done, we could see up to 1/4 inch of ice accumulation and anywhere from 2-5 inches of snowfall accumulation,” said the forecaster. “Colder weather sticks around this weekend with more accumulating snow on Monday.”

Accuweather on Thursday predicted accumulation of 1-2 inches of snow on Monday, with a high of 29 and a low of 6. Tuesday also sees a chance of snow flurries, with a high of 13 and a nighttime low of just 5 degrees.

Predictions vary, but colder for sure