Raccoon roasts and ‘all but the kitchen sink’

As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’ll take a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week thoughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1938, if you needed to run out and grab one pound of pure lard before the snow hit, it would only cost you 10 cents at A&P Food Stores.

In other news featured in The Press-Gazette at the time, 300 people were expected to show up to a tasty raccoon supper sponsored by the Highland County Coonhunters’ Association.

The article read, in part, “Fifty coons, all roasted to a crisp, golden brown will head the bill-o’-fare at the annual banquet … There will also be some baked ham for coonhunters attending the banquet who do not relish roast coon.”

Two “drunks” were arrested by police officer Snag Emery and fined $13.70 each.

An article under the heading, “Angry hens refuse to fill egg basket,” explained that laying hens must be “kept in good humor” in order to produce eggs in winter.

Advertisements listed Iona all-purpose flower for 69 cents for a 24-pound bag, a can of Iona peaches for 69 cents, and Florida grapefruit juice by the can for 23 cents.

A free showing of “The Life of Christ” at the First Presbyterian church — advertised as a “sound effect” film — was expected to be a popular event. According to the front-page article, “It is likely the building will be filled to capacity. Please come early.”

This week in 1957, The News-Herald reported 660 arrests were made in Highland County in 1956.

A man who allegedly tried to run over a police officer with his car was charged with reckless operation, resisting arrest and running two red lights. He was fined $60.

In sports, Clarksville beat Lynchburg in a basketball game with a final score of 78-59. The Fairfield Lions fell to Chillicothe Central Catholic with a final score of 82-74, the Buford Bulldogs beat Mt. Orab 71-58, and Whiteoak beat Marshall 47-42.

Subscriptions to The News-Herald were priced as follows: One year for $3, six months for $1.50, and three months for 75 cents. For subscriptions from outside the state, one year was $3.50, and six months was $1.75.

An article under the heading, “All but kitchen sink taken from week-end cottage,” described a theft on a township road east of Fairfax. Sheriff F. F. Gustin told reporters thieves took a refrigerator, two kitchen tables, a wicker chair, two living room chairs, one juvenile desk, one oil stove, one table lamp, four throw rugs, two folding chairs, one occasional table, one straight chair, one mattress, two pillows and several blankets.

This week in 1972, The News-Herald reported Belfast resident Minnie McKenzie celebrated her 100th birthday.

United Department Store advertised men’s double knit trousers for $9.99 — and noted the product was “regularly much higher priced.” Assorted colors were available in sizes 31 to 42.

In the “Health for All” column, a writer introduced rifampin as the newest drug to treat tuberculosis.

Victor Lucas of Greenfield was appointed as the new manager of the Ohio State Fair. He was 32.

A chimney fire damaged the interior of a five-room home in Folsom.

A $500 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of a person who made bomb threats at Waverly High School four times in a row, forcing evacuations. No bombs had been located.

Amy Lou Turner of Buford enrolled in a “French speaking university” in Quebec, Canada. She was one of 16 people from Ohio and Kentucky colleges selected to attend the university.

This week in 1997, The Times-Gazette reported Greenfield City Council adopted an ordinance requiring prisoners convicted of an offense other than a minor misdemeanor to reimburse Greenfield for the expenses brought by their incarceration. Greenfield Police Chief Robin Roche said female prisoners, who at the time had to be housed in jails outside the county, cost taxpayers an estimated $55-$75 per day.

The Paint Aerie of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1325 donated $500 to the Greenfield Fire Department and $900 to the Greenfield Police Department.

A front-page photo and caption showed the New Directions Praise Band performing at a Christian youth telethon in Greenfield — shown in the photo were Sherry Tessler, Rachel Robinet, Brian Gilbert, Colin Coffey, Amy Zeuch, Jacob Aukeman, Arthur Johnson, Amber Williams and Miranda Ritchey. The telethon raised $13,501.

An editorial lauded the Hillsboro Lions Club for its support of the community, as well as Mayor Sandy Harsha and Hillsboro City Council for recognizing the club at a council meeting.

It was reported that 17 area individuals had enlisted in the U.S. Army.

A weekly look back at news items through the years