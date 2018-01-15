Pete Hegseth will be onsite at Momma’s in Hillsboro for ‘Fox & Friends’ Wednesday

Pete Hegseth, co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend” and a frequent guest co-host for the weekday edition of “Fox & Friends,” will serve as the onsite host of the “Fox & Friends” segments that will be broadcast Wednesday morning from Momma’s West Main Café in Hillsboro.

Fox News confirmed the assignment Monday.

Hegseth, who often hosts the diner segments featured on “Fox & Friends,” joined Fox in 2014, according to biographical information on the Fox website, and provides analysis and commentary across the channel’s platforms. He is also the former CEO of Concerned Veterans for America.”

“Prior to joining FNC, Hegseth was an infantry captain in the Army National Guard, and has served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Guantanamo Bay. He holds two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge for his time in Iraq and Afghanistan,” according to the biographical profile.

Hegseth has a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University and master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

“Fox & Friends,” the popular Fox News morning program, is scheduled to broadcast segments live Wednesday from Momma’s West Main Café in Hillsboro from 6-9 a.m. The program frequently visits diners and restaurants across the country to speak with local residents about the issues of the day.

Bobbie Barr and Jeretta Barr, the mother-daughter co-owners of Momma’s West Main Café, said last week they were excited to host the program. The restaurant is located at 131 W. Main St.

