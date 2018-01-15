Young Clinton-Massie inventor steals Steve Harvey show

Clinton-Massie Elementary student — and inventor — Emily Webb, 7, nearly stole the show when she appeared on NBC’s The STEVE Show, hosted by Steve Harvey, which aired nationally Monday afternoon.

Her invention, Emily’s Blackberry Picker, was selected last year by Ohio’s Invention Convention, which advanced her to the national level.

“I made it so Mommy wouldn’t get stuck in the blackberry bush with the bees and cicadas,” explained Emily.

Emily, never at a loss for words or enthusiasm, enjoyed the whole experience of recording the TV show last week in Los Angeles.

“It was grrrrreat!,” she told the News Journal on Monday. “I finally got to see Steve!”

Emily’s mom, Amber Webb, told the News Journal Monday, “She was great; she was high-fiving people every two minutes.”

She added, “It was a lot of fun. It was a long trip there and we were back pretty quickly, but it was neat to be in the studio and backstage to see how it all works.”

The Invention League is part of The STEMIE Coalition, the national K-12 invention education program that runs the annual National Invention Convention.

As the News Journal reported in a feature article last June, Emily’s hard work earned her third place nationally in the K to second-grade age group. As a kindergartner, she was one of the two youngest inventors invited to participate this year.

Her pitch video also caught the interest of The New Yorker magazine, which interviewed her and several other young inventors for an upcoming piece. She was one of three K-2 inventors from their online competition invited to participate in the nation’s capital with the older students.

Emily was part of a delegation of students from Ohio to attend NICEE, which was held at the headquarters of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Amber learned about inventing from the school’s intervention specialist, Jen Molitor.

Ohio’s Invention Convention program is part of a larger national movement to teach inventing in the classroom.For more information, please visit www.stemie.org.

Young Clinton Countian Emily Webb, right, is shown with TV host Steve Harvey. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Steve-and-Emily-MAIN.jpg Young Clinton Countian Emily Webb, right, is shown with TV host Steve Harvey.

CMES student travels to L.A. for NBC appearance