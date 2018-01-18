LPD chief says subjects held at gunpoint

Details are sketchy after a “couple subjects” were allegedly held at gunpoint Wednesday evening in Leesburg.

Leesburg Police Chief Shane Nolley said late Thursday afternoon that the incident took place at a residence in the 300 block of West Main Street in the village. The police chief said “a couple subjects” were held at gunpoint at the residence and were unable to leave the dwelling for a time before they were finally able to contact emergency responders.

Nolley said he could not provide any more specific information or say whether or not anything was taken from the residence because the incident remains under investigation.

When asked if there was a description of the suspect(s) that the public could be made aware of, Nolley said that the suspect(s) are not at large. He said the suspect(s) have not been arrested, then said he could not give any more details because of the pending investigation.

Scanner traffic originally reported the incident at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier Thursday, many people in Leesburg seemed unaware of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Leesburg Police Department said he had no information on an armed robbery Wednesday and that any other questions would have to be directed to Nolley.

People who answered the phone Thursday afternoon at four of five different businesses in Leesburg said no had knowledge of armed robbery, but one person said they were aware of an incident but had been told by the police department not to say anything.

Nolley promised to provide more information as it became available.

Alleged incident took place Wednesday evening at residence