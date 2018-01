VFW Post 9094 Quartermaster David Pinney, standing in for Commander Rick Wilkin, presents Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera with a check on Friday for a new MARCS radio. The radio will be placed in a sheriff’s cruiser.

VFW Post 9094 Quartermaster David Pinney, standing in for Commander Rick Wilkin, presents Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera with a check on Friday for a new MARCS radio. The radio will be placed in a sheriff’s cruiser.