More inmates in Highland County jail in 2017 than 2016

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office booked 35 more inmates into the county jail last year than the prior year, according to jail statistics released by Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office reported the jail had booked 2,217 inmates in 2017. Barrera told The Times-Gazette on Friday that 2,182 were booked in 2016.

Barrera also said the average population of the jail increased from 73 in 2016 to 79 in 2017.

According to Barrera, the jail was built to house 72 inmates.

“There have been days we’ve been up to 97,” Barrera said Friday afternoon, “whether they’ve been there just overnight or not. On a good day, we’ll keep it down there. Right now, we’re at 78. So it fluctuates.”

In other statistics, Barrera reported the average male population on a daily basis was 61 in 2017, and the average daily female population was 18.

The jail served 85,697 meals to inmates at a total cost of $155,799.59.

Corrections officers travelled a total of 48,094 miles transporting inmates throughout the state.

Despite being overcrowded at times, the jail passed its annual state inspection for the second year in a row, according to Barrera.

“He said we were one of the cleanest jails in the State of Ohio,” Barrera said.

According to Barrera, the inspector said last year that the jail rated in the top 10 cleanest jails in the state.

According to the release, the jail was checked for 51 “essential” standards and 57 “important” standards.

Barrera expressed his thanks to Lt. Keith Brown and the Highland County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division staff for another year of keeping the jail in compliance with the state’s standards.

“I’d really like to thank Lt. Brown and the jail staff for doing an extraordinary job keeping the jail in compliance for the second year in a row. They work hard,” he said.

