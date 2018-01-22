Local amateur radio class starts Feb. 11

Based upon the unexpected turnout of individuals wanting to know more about amateur radio and how to earn a license, the local Highland Amateur Radio Association (HARA) will conducted a multi-week course preparing students to take the entry level Technician License examination.

According to HARA President Jeff Collins, more than 30 people attended the recent “Introduction to Amateur Radio” presentation sponsored by the club. Collins said that approximately 25 of those have signed up to take the course that will start on Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Hillsboro Methodist Church.

Lead instructor Lee Bishop said the weather was such that some people were unable to attend, but the club will still accept those wishing to take the course. Anyone wishing to signup should contact Bishop at 937-393-1627. The course is free, but students are required to obtain the ARRL License Manual for use in the class. The cost of the manual is $25 and it can be ordered through the club or various online sources.

The course will run each Sunday through March 18 with a review on March 25. Each class session will start at 1:30 p.m. and last approximately two hours.

On Sunday, April 8 the Clinton County Amateur Radio Club Volunteer Examiner Team will give a Federal Communications Commission exam at the church. Registration starts at 1:30 p.m. CCARA Examination Coordinator Mike Boyle said that besides those students sitting for their Technician License, examinations for the General and Amateur Extra licenses will be available for anyone with an existing amateur license to attempt to upgrade their present license.

Federal regulations state that a test session is open to the public and attendance at the class is not needed to take the exam. Examination through the Clinton County ARA VE TEam are free of charge.

More information concerning the class is available from Collins by calling 937-393-1627 or Bishop at 937-393-1627. Questions regarding the test session may be directed to Boyle at 937-685-2031.

Submitted by John Levo.