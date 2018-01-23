Rotary: New Hillsboro police chief settles in; spaghetti dinner Feb. 2

The new chief of the Hillsboro Police Department said Tuesday he has received a “phenomenal” welcome from local residents and department personnel, and he wants to create a culture where police officers interact with the public in more direct and positive ways.

Chief Darrin Goudy also told Hillsboro Rotarians he wants to get to know everyone in the local business community. He said he and his wife, Molly, are hoping to buy a house close to the uptown area so they can be within walking distance of local restaurants and businesses.

Goudy said he believes police officers should be “out and about” and spend time on foot patrol, “not just driving around in cars.”

He said he has been welcomed by HPD officers, who have “accepted me and the vision I have.”

Goudy has 24 years of law enforcement experience, including with the community of West Alexandria and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. He then served as an officer with the City of Union Police Department for the past 17 years, the last 14 years as lieutenant.

Goudy told Rotarians meeting at the Ponderosa Banquet Center that his mother was a council member and mayor of Union, and for a while he worked for her.

“My mother was my boss,” said Goudy, joking that she would remind him of that fact when she would call.

Goudy said he and his wife fell in love with Hillsboro when they would drive through town during visits to southern Ohio locales long before he knew the city was looking for a police chief. He said when they discussed where to retire someday it would result in a “visual picture” of Hillsboro.

Goudy was introduced by Rotarian Brett Barton. After sitting through a typically rowdy and irreverent Rotary session preceding his remarks, Goudy said, “This group is something else.”

Mayor Drew Hastings’ appointment of Goudy as the new chief was effective Dec. 4, 2017.

According to online biographical information, Goudy’s “first assignment with the City of Union was as a patrol officer. As a patrol officer, Lieutenant Goudy also performed the duties of detective. Since then, with his training and experience, he has solved more crimes and is credited with more felony convictions than any other in this department’s history. He then earned a promotion to the position of police lieutenant in February of 2003. As lieutenant, he manages the officers and oversees all criminal investigations.”

Goudy also served in the Air Force, where he was an explosive ordinance disposal specialist.

The Goudys have five children ranging in age from 13 to 28, two grandchildren, and a dog, Moose.

In other Rotary business, Jenny Hiltebran said the spaghetti dinner that was postponed due to inclement weather will be held 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2 at the Hillsboro High School cafeteria. Tickets are $5 each from any Rotarian, or $6 at the door.

Reach Gary Abernathy at 937-393-3456 or on Twitter @AbernathyGary.

New Hillsboro Police Chief Darrin Goudy, right, addresses Hillsboro Rotarians on Tuesday as Bryan Smith, secretary, left, and Reid Sharp, president, listen at the Ponderosa Banquet Center. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_chief-rotary-1-23-18.jpg New Hillsboro Police Chief Darrin Goudy, right, addresses Hillsboro Rotarians on Tuesday as Bryan Smith, secretary, left, and Reid Sharp, president, listen at the Ponderosa Banquet Center.