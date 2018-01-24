GHS Sunday Dinner is Feb. 4

The Greenfield Historical Society will be hold its second Sunday Dinner of 2018 on Sunday, Feb. 4. The meal will be held at the Grain & Hay Building and the menu will consist of baked chicken, slaw, roasted potatoes, choice of vegetable, apple crisp, bread and drinks.

Waiters and waitresses will serve guests from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on real plates, silverware and linen. The cost of the dinners is $10, and no tipping is requested.

This is the second of three Sunday Dinners the society holds during the winter. The last one will feature smoked ham on March 4.

Proceeds from the Sunday dinners go toward utility bills, maintenance of the various buildings of the society, programming and preservation of the society’s many artifacts.

“Come on down after church and have a great meal, visit with friends and support the Greenfield Historical Society,” the society said in a news release.

Submitted by Harold Schmidt, Greenfield Historical Society.

The Greenfield Historical Society's Ahrens Fox firetruck was driven in the Greene Countrie Towne Festival Parade last July. The truck is an example of the historical society's preservation of Greenfield history made possible by the support of community.