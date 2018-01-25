VIDEO: Tokyo Broadcasting System features Hillsboro in recent program

In December, the Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) television network came to Hillsboro to interview local residents, along with political and business people, to discuss President Trump’s first year in office.

The broadcast aired on Jan. 20 and can be found on YouTube at this link. The segment on Hillsboro begins at the 6:50 mark. While the TBS program is broadcast in Japanese, the interviews are presented in English with Japanese subtitles.

Other Japanese media have come to Hillsboro recently, including The Nikkei newspaper, along with TV Tokyo, which interviewed diners at Momma’s West Main Café after the “Fox & Friends” crew wrapped up their broadcast.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_TBS-Hillsboro.jpg