VIDEO: Onlookers watch big cargo move through Hillsboro

A huge cargo bound for Circleville passed through Hillsboro Thursday, maneuvering through the center of town as curious onlookers watched a finely-tuned procession make its way northbound on U.S. 62 and then eastbound on U.S. 50.

The giant trailer carrying two large dryers from Tennessee that will be utilized at a new 1.4 million-square-foot tissue plant in Pickaway County was supported by utility workers, state and local road crews, state highway patrol and local police personnel.

Mel McKenzie, Hillsboro safety and service director, said the convoy made it in and out of Hillsboro without a hitch — but he gave all the credit to new Hillsboro Police Chief Darrin Goudy and his officers.

McKenzie said the city was first contacted back in October about the transport, but no definitive date was given. McKenzie said he asked for at least five days to a week’s notice.

Instead, the chief was notified Wednesday that the shipment was on its way. “Not today,” McKenzie said he replied, noting that he wanted to give business owners and the general public more notice about the disruption.

McKenzie said that Goudy did an excellent job coordinating with other entities connected with the move and, in regard to the city’s responsibilities, was to be credited for the event coming off smoothly.

“He was on top of it,” said McKenzie.

Onlookers dotted the landscape along the convoy’s route as it made its way through town, many taking pictures or video of the unusual parade.

Utility workers had to raise utility lines and traffic light poles for the cargo to pass under. In its entirety, the cargo and trailer were 150-feet long, 21-feet high and 23-feet wide, according to an earlier story in the People’s Defender in West Union, when the shipment passed through Adams County earlier in the week.

Some customers of South Central Power received calls notifying them that electric service might be interrupted for brief intervals as lines were disconnected to make room for the convoy as it made its way through Highland County.

SSD credits police chief for smooth sailing

