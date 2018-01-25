School board talks upgrades at McClain campus

Improvements within the district were a topic of discussion with Greenfield School Board members at the regular meeting on Wednesday.

Among those improvements is tiling on the first floor of the high school building in the hallways and the four side entrances.

According to school board members, the board has been working for some time to move forward with the tiling, and they are finally at a place to choose the products to be installed.

Board members talked about keeping the current design in the hall floors and going with something different and more durable in the entranceways that can handle the concentrated foot traffic.

Superintendent Joe Wills said later that tile quality and ability to compliment the aesthetics of the high school have been important factors in the tile samples that are being considered.

The project is planned to take place over the summer, Wills said.

Another improvement is that of switching lights over to LED bulbs, and so far that has earned the district more than $12,000 from DP&L for the energy savings from the LED bulbs for the first part of this school year. That money is being used to purchase more LED bulbs, Wills said. More bulb replacement is planned for the summer months.

According to Wills, about a quarter of the lights across the district so far have been switched to the more energy-efficient LEDs.

The collapsible door between the main campus cafeteria and the multi-purpose room is also set to be replaced. Wills said the current door is the original one installed nearly two decades ago and it has reached a point where replacement is needed.

Among the consent agenda items were the approval of the purchase of two new school buses. Wills said the purchase price for each bus is $83,794. They are expected to arrive by the end of spring and will replace two older buses in the district fleet.

Other items on the consent agenda included the approval of advertising for mowing bids for Rainsboro and Buckskin elementaries, accepting a scholarship donation from David C. Pheanis, accepting the resignation of G. Mae Cook effective April 1 for the purposes of retirement, and accepting the resignation of Michelle Jett.

Elementary and middle school students were recognized by school board members for their performance in the annual spelling bees (elementary) and the annual geography bee (middle school). The top three in each of the bees at the elementary schools and the top three from the geography bee were presented a certificate and a pin by the school board.

Employment recommendations approved were Peggy Couch – clerical, cafeteria and custodian; Jennifer Wiseman – aide/monitor, cafeteria; and Melissa West – aide/monitor, cafeteria and clerical.

The next regular meeting of the Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education is scheduled for Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at Rainsboro Elementary School. The meetings are open to the public.

Greenfield School Board member Sandy Free (far left) talks to board members about tile choices for the high school at Wednesday’s school board meeting. Also pictured (clockwise from Free) are board member Jason Allison, board president Eric Zint, district treasurer Joe Smith, and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Charley Roman. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_School-board-pic-1.jpg Greenfield School Board member Sandy Free (far left) talks to board members about tile choices for the high school at Wednesday’s school board meeting. Also pictured (clockwise from Free) are board member Jason Allison, board president Eric Zint, district treasurer Joe Smith, and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Charley Roman.

LED lighting has earned district $12,000 so far this year