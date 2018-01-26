Outreach for Olivia fundraiser planned

The Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter and Lynchburg-Clay Student Council will hold a fundraiser for the medical expenses of Olivia Furbee. The Outreach for Olivia event will take place Friday, Feb. 16 at Lynchburg-Clay High School in conjunction with the boys basketball games against the West Union Dragons.

The freshman game will begin at 5 p.mM. This is also Senior Recognition night.

Olivia Furbee is a first grade student enrolled at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School. She was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) in May 2017. She has been receiving treatments at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Prior to her diagnosis, Furbee was an energetic, upbeat child that loved school. She enjoys soccer and being a cheerleader. She likes to be around dogs and horses. She loves playing outside and likes to try new challenges.

During the fundraiser evening, there will be a freewill donation spaghetti supper from 5-8 p.m., along with a silent auction and raffle. T-shirts will be offered for sale prior to and during the event. T-shirt order forms can be located at the school website at www.lynchclay.k12.oh.us.

There will also be Cow Pie Bingo which is where a cow is turned loose on an 80-foot by 80-foot grid that contains 256 5-foot by 5-foot squares. The squares can be purchased for $10 a piece. If the cow pie drops into your square, you win. The winner will receive $250. Tickets can be purchased from the FFA by calling 937-364-2250 ext. 11209 or emailing stacie.rhonemus@lclsd.org.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Outreach for Olivia fundraiser dinner, silent auction, raffle, shirt sale, and Cow Pie Bingo will go directly to Furbee and her family to cover her medical expenses.

In order to make this fundraiser a success, the Lynchburg-Clay FFA and student council are asking for donations of supplies for the dinner, monetary donations to help purchase necessary supplies, or items for the silent auction/raffle. In return for your support, your business will receive promotion during the event.

“We thank you in advance for any donation that you can provide. We are hoping this is a successful event to help the FFA and student council raise funds to assist the Furbee family,” a news release said.

If you have additional questions, for pick-up of items or would like to make a donation, contact the FFA at 937-364-2250 ext. 11209 or reach Stacie Rhonemus, Lynchburg-Clay FFA adviser/ag instructor, at stacie.rhonemus@lclsd.org, or 937-205-1266.

Submitted by Brandon Young, Lynchburg-Clay FFA reporter.

Lynchburg-Clay Elementary first-grader Olivia Furbee is pictured in May 2017 with her puppy. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Olivia-pic.jpg Lynchburg-Clay Elementary first-grader Olivia Furbee is pictured in May 2017 with her puppy.