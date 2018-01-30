Hillsboro police say man refused order to stop

A Hillsboro man allegedly fled from officers and initially ignored orders to exit his vehicle Monday morning, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

The police department said that at 9:09 a.m. officers observed a man operating a motor vehicle and determined that the driver had an active warrant for his arrest. But when an officer signaled for the driver to stop, the driver, later identified as Donte Captain, 23, Hillsboro, refused to stop his vehicle and continued driving for several blocks.

A spokesperson for the police department said Captain was initially observed near the intersection of Willow and North High streets and that the initial attempt to stop him was made near the intersection of Catherine and North West streets.

Captain eventually pulled into his residence in the 800 block of North West Street, then, after several commands to get out of his vehicle, finally complied and was taken into custody without incident, the spokesperson said.

During the course of the investigation officers located a drug abuse instrument, a syringe, in Captain’s vehicle, the police department said.

Captain was arrested on the bench warrant and was also charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possessing a drug abuse instrument. He was also issued a citation for having no driver’s license and failure to file an application for registration.

The police department said Captain was not driving reckless and obeyed all other traffic laws after officers attempted to stop his vehicle, except for refusing to stop.

Captain was transported to the Highland County Justice Center following his arrest.

During an initial hearing Tuesday morning in Hillsboro Municipal Court, Captain’s bond was set at $15,000 and a pretrial date was set for 10 a.m. March 1, according to the court’s online records.

Captain http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Captain-Donte-mug-1.jpg Captain