HPD: Larry’s Party Shop robbed at gunpoint

A $2,000 reward is being offered after Larry’s Party Shop in Hillsboro was allegedly robbed a gunpoint Tuesday night.

The Hillsboro Police Department said that at 8:51 p.m. a male subject walked into Larry’s Party Shop, 113 Muntz St., brandished a weapon and demanded cash from the register. The subject then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

Hillsboro Police Chief Darrin Goudy said Wednesday that the subject brandished a handgun the fled the store on foot. He said he’s not sure which direction the suspect headed after he left the store.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket with a black hood and a white mask, according to Goudy, but a further description was not possible due to how the suspect was dressed.

“He was covered from head to toe so I wouldn’t want to hazard a guess (on anything else),” Goudy said.

No Larry’s Party Shop employees were injured during the incident, according to a new release from the police department.

On Tuesday night, the Larry’s Party Shop Facebook page posted: “$2000 cash reward to anyone that comes forward and identifies the thief that robbed LPS tonight and threatened my girls.” The store is owned by Shane Wilkin, president of the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

As of late Wednesday morning, the post had been shared 450 times.

Evidence was collected at the scene, according to the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the police department at 937-393-3411.

“We’re working on it. We are following up on leads right now,” Goudy said said late Wednesday morning.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@aimmediamidwest.com.

