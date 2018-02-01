Suspect fatally shot by Pike County deputy

A county sheriff says one of his deputies fatally shot a suspect during an altercation after an attempted traffic stop in Ohio.

Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Thursday on State Route 124 in the western part of the rural southern Ohio county.

Reader says the deputy attempted to stop a vehicle and that three suspects fled after the vehicle pulled into a driveway. He says the deputy chased them on foot, made contact with one of the suspects and shot him during an altercation. The deputy was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

Reader wouldn’t provide the age or identity of the deputy and the suspect. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.