HUBA Chocolate & Wine Walk Feb. 10

The Hillsboro Uptown Business Association (HUBA) will kick off its 2018 events season with its annual Chocolate & Wine Walk from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10.

Tickets are $10 each and are available at the following participating businesses: Bon Appetit Gourmet Shoppe, Cundiff’s Flowers and Country Gifts, Twenty Four Pizza & Deli, Habitat for Humanity and Wild Mane Salon LLC.

HUBA President Sharon Hughes said two or three more businesses may participate, but they have not yet been confirmed.

In addition, HUBA will open the Community Room, located at 110 S. High St., to anyone wanting to sell a special product. According to HUBA, those interested will be able to serve wine or chocolate. There will be no charge to set up in the room, but anyone taking advantage of the offer will be asked to donate an item to a gift basket. Anyone interested should call Jennifer Cundiff at 937-393-1411.

The gift basket is new to the Chocolate and Wine Walk and will be full of gifts from the participating businesses. Anyone purchasing a ticket will be entered into a drawing for the basket.

“The Chocolate and Wine Walk is a way to get acquainted with the participating businesses, see what they have to offer, support your local uptown shops, and have a fun and relaxing evening while you’re at it,” Hughes said.

She said some businesses will have wine, while others will offer alternative beverage choices. She said the one requirement is that each business offers chocolate, which can come in the form of candies, cookies and more.

All proceeds will be used for future HUBA events.

The next HUBA event will be an Easter egg hunt it is partnering with the Highland County YMCA to offer.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@aimmediamidwest.com.