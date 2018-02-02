One hurt in two-vehicle crash

One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on SR 247 in Hillsboro.

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, a 16-year-old male juvenile from Hillsboro was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck on Lilley Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when he pulled into the path of a 2000 Ford Taurus driven by Ramona Simpson, 75, of New Vienna, who was southbound on SR 247.

Simpson was transported from the scene of the accident by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro.

The juvenile was cited for failure to yield.

