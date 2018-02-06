Step Up to the Cake opens in Leesburg

In January of 2018, Batter Up Bakery in Leesburg launched a new venture, a retail store called Step Up to the Cake with vendor friends, GRAND SLAM Parties and Sweet Treats Candy moving in with them to make this a one-stop cake and party supply shop.

In addition, there is classroom space and they have designed their own suite of classes including cake decorating, candy making and baking basics.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you can pick up some balloons, a stuffed animal or that special gift in addition to some chocolate-covered coffee beans, heart-shaped suckers or handmade conversation hearts.

Batter Up Bakery hours remain Wednesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.

Step Up to the Cake, along with GRAND SLAM Parties and Sweet Treats Candy, will be open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

To reach them by phon, call 937-780-BAKE (2253).

Submitted by Tracy Evans.

Pictured in front of Step Up to the Cake in Leesburg are (back row, l-r) Leesburg Village Council members Scott Willey, Chris Runyon, Shawn Priest and John Michael; (front row, l-r) Tracy Evans with Grow! Highland County, Jamie Sheppard, Casey McIntosh, Summer Howard, Teal McFerron and Leesburg Mayor Freddie Snyder.