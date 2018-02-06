New postmaster loves Greenfield

Brian McNeal remembers a classmate’s father carrying the mail past a school playground, and a former postmaster visiting with his grandparents, but he never envisioned himself in either position. After serving in several U.S. Postal Service positions though, including as a city carrier in Greenfield, last month he was named the new Greenfield postmaster.

“I can’t tell you how fortunate and humble I feel that I have this job,” the 1987 McClain High School graduate said Tuesday. “The thing that makes this post office is the people that work here. They’re just a really solid group of people.”

After serving eight years in the U.S. Army following high school, McNeal took a job as a mail carrier in Dayton with the thought that he might finish his college education. But he has been with the U.S. Postal Service ever since he took that first job in 1996 and says he has never regretted it.

“It’s been good to me and my family,” he said.

Following five years of carrying the mail in Dayton, McNeal worked three years at the Wilmington Post Office and in 2003 became a city letter carrier in Greenfield. He has been a postal supervisor in Chillicothe and Hillsboro and an acting supervisor in Leesburg, Sabina, Winchester and Frankfort. Between assignments he carried the mail in Greenfield from time to time.

He officially became the Greenfield postmaster on Jan. 6.

“When I got the phone call I was more than happy. I was thrilled to death because I love Greenfield,” McNeal said. “I’m from here and I’m happy to be part of the community. From working at other offices, it’s such an advantage to have a familiarity with the community.”

A couple years after he started with the Postal Service, his wife of 28 years, the former Kimberly Waulk, a 1990 McClain graduate, joined the Postal Service. She started at the Sabina office, at one time was a clerk at the Greenfield office, and has been a postmaster in Leesburg, Bainbridge and Frankfort.

Regardless of where they were working, McNeal said Greenfield was always home. They raised their sons there, 27-year-old Nate and 25-year-old Nick, and both graduated from McClain. Nate now lives in South Salem and works for the correctional system, and Nick and his wife Geana are both teachers in Greenfield.

As the postmaster at an office the size of the one in Greenfield, McNeal said his responsibilities vary. He said he is the sole management person in the office, but also works as a clerk each day from noon to 2 p.m. He said his main job, though, is getting the mail delivered and taking care of customers.

“What I want to do here is provide the community of Greenfield with great service,” McNeal said. “That’s what they expect and that’s what they should get. I’m just happy to be here.”

New Greenfield Postmaster Brian McNeal (front, center) is pictured with his staff (front row, l-r) clerk Jenny Howland, McNeal and clerk Christy Barnhart; (middle row, l-r) city carriers Cody Hufford, Jennifer Lowe and Luke Anderson; (back row, l-r) rural carriers Becky Foy, Kay Campbell, Mike Thompson, Debbie Shock and Sarajayne Lawwell. Not pictured are Tim Case and Michael Hottle.

McClain grad started new job last month