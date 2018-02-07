Library hosting murder mystery party

Valentine’s weekend is the perfect time for flowers, chocolates and … mystery. Or at least it is at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro, where a murder mystery party will be held Friday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

“We hosted one of these parties around Halloween and all of the participants really enjoyed it,” said copy/cataloger and event organizer Sarah Allen. “So we thought we’d try it again around Valentine’s Day as a way for people to have a different option for date night.”

This is the second murder mystery party the library has held. The first had a 1950s theme.

“That one was a lot of fun,” Allen said. “Lots of people dressed up and really got into their characters. This next one’s theme will be 1930s Hollywood.”

Patrons interested in participating in the murder mystery party can register at the front desk.

“They will be given a character to play,” Allen said. “Last time, characters included spies, secret agents, and even an alien in disguise. However, I can’t say too much about the characters this time around. Part of the fun is not knowing exactly who is going to be there. But I can say that we are shaking things up a little this time. There’s going to be a kidnapping, and the participants will have to try and save the victim before he’s murdered. We’re hoping for a lot of twists and turns as the evening unfolds.”

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call the Highland County District Library at 937-393-3114 or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Highland County District Library.

Shown are participants from a past Highland County District Library Halloween Murder Mystery Party. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Mystery-pic.jpg Shown are participants from a past Highland County District Library Halloween Murder Mystery Party.