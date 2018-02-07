One of Greenfield’s more unique events – the annual Blues, Brews & Stews Winterfest – will be held in the village’s downtown area on Saturday, Feb. 24, with an earlier start and more safety measures in place.

It all starts at 5:30 p.m. and is hosted by neighboring businesses Catch 22 Sports Pub, located at 250 Jefferson St., and Jerry’s Pizza, located at 237 Jefferson St.

For an admission fee of $10, payable at the door, those attending will be able to see two live bands; taste a variety of soups, stews and chili; receive a commemorative glass; and get their first beverage free.

“In our seventh year, the event is growing and we are very proud of the community support. We have made a few changes including an earlier start and crossing guards to direct traffic as event-goers move between venues,” said Shari Royse-Bellar, a member of the G3 committee that organizes the event. “More than 20 entries are expected to participate in the cook-off. There will be a chance to vote on your favorite soup, stew and chili. Bragging rights will be awarded to the winners, so we want to encourage those in attendance to taste and be ready to cast their vote. Vote by dropping your change or dollars in voting ‘soup pots’ located in front of the each entry.”

Tastings will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with the winners announced at 9 p.m.

There will be “cauldron pots” set up in front of each soup, stew or chili where people can vote for their favorite by depositing money in them. First-, second- and third-place trophies will be awarded in two categories: chili and a combined category of soups and stews.

Anyone can enter and soup, stew or chili. Entry forms are available at www.g3greenfield.org, atG3 on Facebook, or you can email a request for the form to g3greenfield@gmail.com.

The music starts at 6 p.m. and will be provided by Smokin’ Mirrors and The Jimmy Hudson Band. One band will play at Jerry’s Pizza and the other at Catch 22.

Smokin’ Mirrors is a Washington C.H. band that plays a mix of blues, rock and funk from the classic to the obscure. Members Mark Thomas, Jeff Rogers and Brett Snively collectively have 80 years of playing experience.

The Jimmy Hudson Band is from Columbus and plays a taste of Memphis rock, soul, blues, rockabilly and some Nashville twang. The band is fronted by the vocals and guitar of Jimmy Hudson. He is backed by Molly Young on bass and Don Blakely on drums.

There will also be a silent auction of items donated by local businesses during the event.

The Blues, Brews & Stews Winterfest is an annual fundraiser for Grow Greater Greenfield (G3), the local organization dedicated to improving life in and around Greenfield.

“We just hope to see everybody come out on a fun night and support G3’s efforts to revitalize our downtown and our community,” Royse-Bellar said.

Destiny Bryson, executive director of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County, contributed to this story.

