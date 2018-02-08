Cabin Fever Arts Festival coming to SSCC

Folks interested in creative arts and crafts should mark their calendars for Saturday, March 17 – the day the Appalachian Artisans Guild will present its 15th annual Cabin Fever Arts Festival in the Patriot Center on the Hillsboro campus of Southern State Community College.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event showcases handcrafted traditional folk art and unique fine art by juried artists. Over 60 booths will offer an array of quality work including quilts, jewelry, pottery, clothing, paintings, metal and woodworking items, toys, foods and more.

Most items are for sale, giving visitors an opportunity to obtain one-of-a-kind pieces of art not available in stores. Visitors can also watch some of the artisans create work in their booths, and all of the artists are happy to answer questions and discuss details of their particular craft.

Leesburg resident Brenda Armstrong turns vintage wallpaper, buttons, and other treasures into bandboxes and wearable art. And in her skillful hands, old coats find new life as adorable teddy bears.

New Vienna resident Elaine Balsley enjoys painting a wide variety of subjects on canvas and other surfaces. She also enjoys handmade crafts, quilting, creating purses out of denim jeans, and makes prints and note cards from her original art. She also gives acrylic art lessons upon request.

Adding to the festivities will be live music with Family and Friends, Sue Frump and Friends, Sandy Payne, and Steve Free scheduled to perform. Lunch items can be purchased from Steve’s Ridge Top BBQ food truck.

For more information, visit www.appartguild.com or email at cabinfeverartsfestival@gmail.com.

The Appalachian Artisans Guild is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting artists and artisans in the Southern Ohio River Valley. The guild was founded in 1994 and strives to preserve the traditional handmade arts of Appalachia and to promote the contemporary artistic expressions of regional artists and artisans. Members share resource materials and marketing opportunities with each other and teach interested members, as well as the public, the skills involved in their work. The guild plans meetings and events that allow time for informal interaction among its members and encourages other quality artists and artisans to join the group.

Submitted by Appalachian Artisans Guild.

