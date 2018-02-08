Former Highland County man sent to prison for meth

A former Highland County resident was sent to prison this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court after he pled guilty to having methamphetamine, and a number of other defendants were sentenced to community control sanctions after pleading guilty to a variety of charges.

JP A. Napier, 34, of Lancaster, formerly of Leesburg, was sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Lucas Kane Holsinger, 35, Bainbridge, was sentenced to three years of community control sanctions after pleading guilty to aggravated possession of methamphetamine. He was also ordered to successfully complete a treatment program.

Ryan Michael Simpson, 18, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control sanctions after pleading guilty to burglary, a fourth-degree felony. He was also ordered to successfully complete a treatment program.

Sharon Andrea Jordan, 25, Peebles, was sentenced to three years of community control sanctions after pleading guilty to aggravated possession of methamphetamine. She was also ordered to successfully complete a treatment program.

Michael R. Hornschemeier, 33, Wilmington, was sentenced to three years of community control sanctions after pleading guilty to aggravated possession of methamphetamine. He was also ordered to successfully complete a treatment program.

Tammy S. Grube, 44, Washington Court House, was sentenced to three years of community control sanctions after pleading guilty to trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony. She was also ordered to successfully complete a treatment program.

Last week, a Hillsboro woman was ordered by the Clinton County Common Pleas Court to complete drug treatment programming at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.

Kali E. Bartram, 20, was sentenced to two years of community control sanctions and ordered to successfully complete treatment at the STAR center after pleading guilty to illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacturing of drugs, a third-degree felony, and possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony.

According to the program’s website, “Offenders participate in intensive cognitive-behavioral treatment in addition to educational, vocational and restorative activities during their stay of up to 180 days. Prior to release, an aftercare plan is developed to ensure long-term success and reduce the threat to public safety.”

In March of 2017, Bartram was sentenced to three years of community control and ordered to complete a drug treatment program after pleading guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Others receive community control sentences