Big load delayed a second day due to ice on lines

Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Mel McKenzie said the second massive oversize load to come through town bound for a paper factory in Circleville had been delayed for the second day in a row.

On Thursday afternoon, the load was still parked in the lot at Good News Gathering on U.S. Route 62 south of Hillsboro, but was scheduled to drive through the center of town early Friday morning.

Utility lines and traffic lights along the cargo’s route were layered with ice, McKenzie said, and could not be moved to make way for the cargo on Thursday, when it was initially scheduled to come through town.

The cargo was originally planned to come through Hillsboro on Wednesday morning, but was held up due to an ice storm.

The caravan of cargo and utility crews was set to drive up U.S. Route 62 (South High Street) into the center of town, then take a right on U.S. Route 50 (East Main Street) toward Bainbridge.

Those streets will be closed in the center of town, and parking in the 100 block of South High Street and East Main Street will be limited.

The load will apparently come through Greenfield on its way to its destination, according to City Manager Ron Coffey.